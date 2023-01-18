Home Nation

Land stabilising, situation will soon return to normal in Joshimath, say scientists  

Scientists, who returned to the capital after studying the Joshimath land subsidence  case, have made a new revelation with the news of comfort.  

Published: 18th January 2023

National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) team members check the bearing capacity of soil at the land subsidence-affected area in Joshimath, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JOSHIMATH:  Scientists, who returned to the capital after studying the Joshimath land subsidence  case, have made a new revelation with the news of comfort.  These scientists say that this situation has arisen in Joshimath due to hydrostatic pressure as well as continuous base-erosion in the Alaknanda river after the ‘Raini’ disaster. However, the positive aspect is that most of the water from the sinking land has flowed into the Alaknanda River.

The soil of this area has also started to dry. In such a situation, this land submergence will decrease to a great extent. “The land of the land submergence area in Joshimath is trying to stabilise,” the scientists believe. However, it will take some more time. 

As soon as the summer starts, there will be a positive change in the situation. “The flow of water in JP Colony of Joshimath, which was happening at a speed of 10 litres per second, is now happening at 1.9 litres per second, which is comforting,” said scientists, who didn’t want to be named.

Scientists believe that the ‘Raini’ disaster in 2021 is also largely responsible for the Joshimath landslide. According to scientists, during the disaster, there was a large flow of water in Dhauli Ganga and Alaknanda rivers, which led river-bed erosion in the Alaknanda river.

Scientists have also brought some soil, water samples from the land subsidence area with them, which are being examined in the institute to find the amount of water in the soil, if the water from an unknown natural source or if it is coming out of the houses. 

A team of scientists from Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, National Institute of Hydrology, IIT Roorkee, Geological Survey of India, IIRS and other institutes in the country are carrying out research 
about sinking. Scientists say, “There is no proper drainage system here, so water mostly gets absorbed into the ground, leading to constant hydrostatic pressure.”

