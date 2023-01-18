Home Nation

'Man-eater' leopard captured after 36-day long chase in Chhattisgarh

The ‘man-eater’ leopard often managed to slip from the forest department and the district administration for 36 days during which it killed three persons and seriously injured two others.

Published: 18th January 2023 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

The captured 'man-eater' leopard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

The captured 'man-eater' leopard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The elusive leopard that killed three villagers was captured by the forest officials in north Chhattisgarh on Wednesday morning after it walked into a cage set up at Manendragarh, about 350 km from Raipur.

The ‘man-eater’ leopard often managed to slip from the forest department and the district administration for 36 days during which it killed three persons and seriously injured two others.

The department struggled to capture the leopard by setting up a cage trap and placing goats, roosters, and dogs as bait besides installing cameras and also using drones to locate it but nothing seemed to have worked. On Tuesday two elephants were pressed into action with the experts to follow the leopard on the basis of pugmarks traced in the region.

The trapped leopard is likely to be shifted to Kanan Pendari Zoological park in the Bilaspur district.

“The terrified villagers stopped venturing out of their homes. The attendance in the schools of the area was negligible”, said Chandrakant Pargir, a local journalist.

Among the villagers who were killed by the leopard included two women and a man.

“The victim’s family were given an immediate relief of Rs 25,000. The remaining amount of Rs 5.75 lakh will be disbursed to each of them after the completion of formalities", a senior forest official said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
man-eater leopard Chhattisgarh leopard
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023
NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)
FIR against Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law for allegedly using fake documents in visa application
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear demarcation of power, SC reserves verdict
Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistan drone 8 km inside Indian territory in Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp