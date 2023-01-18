Rijiju clarifies Centre’s stand, says govt doesn’t want its nominee in collegium

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju chose the early hours of January 17 to seek to clarify the government’s stand on the collegium, saying the Centre does not want its nominee in the collegium to select judges for higher judicial posts.

This came amid the confusion created by reports stating that the Centre had written to the CJI asking for government representatives in the collegiums.

“How can a govt’s nominee be part of the collegium? Some people make comments without knowing the facts! The Constitution Bench of hon’ble SC itself had asked to restructure the MoP (memorandum of procedure). Search-cum-evaluation Committee (SEC) is envisaged for preparation of panel of eligible candidates,” Rijiju tweeted.

The contents in the letter to hon'ble CJI are exactly in conformity with the observations and directions of the Supreme Court Constitution Bench. Convenient politics is not advisable, especially in the name of Judiciary. Constitution of India is supreme and nobody is above it. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 16, 2023

With the Law Minister writing to CJI DY Chandrachud seeking the inclusion of representatives of Union government in the SEC for the appointment of judges in SC and HCs, Rijiju on Monday had tweeted that the letter was a “precise follow-up” of SC’s direction which was passed by Constitution bench while striking down NJAC.

OPINION | Reform the court while protecting it

The Law Minister in his tweet said, “This is a precise follow-up action on the direction of SC constitution bench while striking down the National Judicial Appointment Commission Act. The SC Constitution Bench had directed to restructure the MoP of the collegium system. The contents in the letter to hon’ble CJl are exactly in conformity with the observations and directions of the SC constitution bench.” Rijiju said convenient politics “is not advisable, especially in the name of judiciary.”

NEW DELHI: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju chose the early hours of January 17 to seek to clarify the government’s stand on the collegium, saying the Centre does not want its nominee in the collegium to select judges for higher judicial posts. This came amid the confusion created by reports stating that the Centre had written to the CJI asking for government representatives in the collegiums. “How can a govt’s nominee be part of the collegium? Some people make comments without knowing the facts! The Constitution Bench of hon’ble SC itself had asked to restructure the MoP (memorandum of procedure). Search-cum-evaluation Committee (SEC) is envisaged for preparation of panel of eligible candidates,” Rijiju tweeted. The contents in the letter to hon'ble CJI are exactly in conformity with the observations and directions of the Supreme Court Constitution Bench. Convenient politics is not advisable, especially in the name of Judiciary. Constitution of India is supreme and nobody is above it. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 16, 2023 With the Law Minister writing to CJI DY Chandrachud seeking the inclusion of representatives of Union government in the SEC for the appointment of judges in SC and HCs, Rijiju on Monday had tweeted that the letter was a “precise follow-up” of SC’s direction which was passed by Constitution bench while striking down NJAC. OPINION | Reform the court while protecting it The Law Minister in his tweet said, “This is a precise follow-up action on the direction of SC constitution bench while striking down the National Judicial Appointment Commission Act. The SC Constitution Bench had directed to restructure the MoP of the collegium system. The contents in the letter to hon’ble CJl are exactly in conformity with the observations and directions of the SC constitution bench.” Rijiju said convenient politics “is not advisable, especially in the name of judiciary.”