Survey begins for Army's housing project in Jammu

However, it has made the domicile law of the Union Territory a prerequisite for their participation in the housing scheme.

Published: 18th January 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:   Over three years after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, Indian Army has proposed a housing colony in Jammu, for the serving and retired soldiers besides kin of the slain soldiers on Tuesday. However, it has made the domicile law of the Union Territory a prerequisite for their participation in the housing scheme.

The Armed Forces Welfare Housing Organization (AFWHO) started the demand survey for Jammu city on January 14 for the group housing project to ascertain the demand from serving and retired Army personnel besides the widows and parents of deceased soldiers who are in receipt of family pension.

The demand survey, according to AFWHO, would conclude on April 30 this year. As per AFWHO, those intending to apply for the housing colony should be domiciles of J&K UT, soldiers residing for a period of 15 years or having studied in J&K for 7 years and appearing in Class 10th/12th are eligible to apply.

