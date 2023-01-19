Home Nation

10 people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra

The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad, located more than 130 km from Mumbai.

Published: 19th January 2023 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad.

The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ten people were killed and a child was injured when a speeding truck collided with their van on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Thursday morning, police said.

The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad, located more than 130 km from Mumbai.

The victims, all relatives, were going in the van to Guhagar in Ratnagiri district, Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge said. The truck was going towards Mumbai, he said.

"Nine people were killed. The deceased included a girl child, three women and five men," the official said.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation, he said. A four-year-old girl injured in the accident was taken to a hospital in Mangaon, the official said.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said. The cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained, the police said.

The truck driver, aged 48, was arrested and an FIR was registered against him under relevant provisions, an official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
accident Truck Mumbai-Goa highway
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp