Ahead of J&K leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, row erupts over invite to ex-BJP leader

Singh and another BJP minister Chandra Prakash were forced to resign from the then Mehbooba Mufti-led government in April 2018.

Former BJP minister Choudhary Lal Singh.

Former BJP minister Choudhary Lal Singh. (Photo | Choudhary Lal Singh Twitter)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is due to enter Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. However, the participation of former BJP minister Choudhary Lal Singh in the yatra has created a controversy. The Congress spokesperson Deepika Pushkar resigned from the party as a mark of protest, and former chief minister and NC leader Omar Abdullah asked the Congress to ensure that yatra is not used by any leader to whitewash their past.

“The Congress would have to see whether some leaders are using the yatra to whitewash themselves,” Omar said.“We have not forgotten the role of those leaders, who had come in support of the rapists by playing with the emotions of the people.  These leaders will now be using the yatra to present themselves as secular which is wrong and not good for the yatra,” he said.

“The Congress leaders should see who is participating in the rally and what has been their track record,” he added.Singh had come in support of Kathua rape and murder accused and also held rallies in support of them.An eight-year-old nomad girl was gangraped and murdered in Rasana village of Kathua in J&K in January 2018. Singh and another BJP minister Chandra Prakash were forced to resign from the then Mehbooba Mufti-led government in April 2018.

J&K Congress spokesperson Deepika Pushkar Nath, who had legally fought the case for Kathua rape and murder victim, resigned from the party on Tuesday over party allowing Singh to join the yatra.“Lal Singh was responsible in sabotaging the Kathua rape case in 2018 by brazenly defending rapists. Lal Singh divided entire region of J&K to protect the rapists and @bharatjodo is ideologically opposite.On ideological grounds, I cannot share the party platform with such a person (sic),” tweeted Deepika.

