Amit Shah greets National Disaster Response Force on its 18th Raising Day

Amit Mukherjee By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah greeted National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on its 18th Raising Day.

In a tweet, the Minister said that “My best wishes to the Bravehearts of the NDRF on the occasion of their Raising Day. The journey of the NDRF abounds with exemplary acts of courage and commitment to professional excellence. I salute them for all the lives they saved, imperilling their own.”

Besides its commendable role in dealing with several natural calamities and disasters in the past, the NDRF has been playing a crucial role in the recent Joshimath crisis. It has been helping in providing relief and rehabilitating affected residents to safer locations.

My best wishes to the Bravehearts of the @NDRFHQ on the occasion of their Raising Day. The journey of the NDRF abounds with exemplary acts of courage and commitment to professional excellence. I salute them for all the lives they saved imperiling their own. pic.twitter.com/XSEyX6jRn6 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 19, 2023

Inception: Between 1990 and 2004 India witnessed natural calamities successively for 14 years due to which the Disaster Management Act was formulated and enacted on December 26, 2005. Under this Act, the NDRF was formed with the aim to plan and carry out quick response and relief measures in the wake of any calamity or disaster. It is also entrusted with the task of spreading awareness about various aspects associated with various natural and manmade disasters.

The NDRF was raised on January 19, 2006, as an elite rescue response force of the country with the motto ‘Aapada Seva Sadaiv Sarvatra’ – meaning sustained disaster response service under all circumstances.

The force currently has 12 Battalions comprising specialised, multi-skilled personnel in various disaster response disciplines. These battalions are located at 16 different locations identified on the basis of the disaster recurrence history and possibility, so as to cut down the response time to the location in the wake of an eventuality.

NEW DELHI: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah greeted National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on its 18th Raising Day. In a tweet, the Minister said that “My best wishes to the Bravehearts of the NDRF on the occasion of their Raising Day. The journey of the NDRF abounds with exemplary acts of courage and commitment to professional excellence. I salute them for all the lives they saved, imperilling their own.” Besides its commendable role in dealing with several natural calamities and disasters in the past, the NDRF has been playing a crucial role in the recent Joshimath crisis. It has been helping in providing relief and rehabilitating affected residents to safer locations. My best wishes to the Bravehearts of the @NDRFHQ on the occasion of their Raising Day. The journey of the NDRF abounds with exemplary acts of courage and commitment to professional excellence. I salute them for all the lives they saved imperiling their own. pic.twitter.com/XSEyX6jRn6 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 19, 2023 Inception: Between 1990 and 2004 India witnessed natural calamities successively for 14 years due to which the Disaster Management Act was formulated and enacted on December 26, 2005. Under this Act, the NDRF was formed with the aim to plan and carry out quick response and relief measures in the wake of any calamity or disaster. It is also entrusted with the task of spreading awareness about various aspects associated with various natural and manmade disasters. The NDRF was raised on January 19, 2006, as an elite rescue response force of the country with the motto ‘Aapada Seva Sadaiv Sarvatra’ – meaning sustained disaster response service under all circumstances. The force currently has 12 Battalions comprising specialised, multi-skilled personnel in various disaster response disciplines. These battalions are located at 16 different locations identified on the basis of the disaster recurrence history and possibility, so as to cut down the response time to the location in the wake of an eventuality.