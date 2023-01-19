Another row stoked over burqa in Moradabad college, Uttar Pradesh

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The controversy over burqa on college campuses might have slipped into the background but is far from over.

A fresh row over the dress code was stoked in a prominent college in Moradabad when over a dozen Muslim students wearing burqa were denied entry on campus on Wednesday unless they removed their burqa. This led the girls to stage a sit-in protest at the college gate.

Meanwhile, the college professor, Dr AP Singh said that they have implemented a dress code for the students here and anybody who refuses to follow it will be barred from entering the college campus.

“A strict dress code has come into effect since January 1 and each student was informed in advance about it. We have decided that none of the students will be allowed entry into the premises if they are not wearing the college uniform,” said A P Singh, the chief proctor of Hindu College.

“Special arrangements have been made on campus by setting up a changing room where those in burqa can remove it and go to the college in proper uniform and when they come out of the main gate, they again can wear the same,” Singh added.

To this, the members of Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha submitted a memorandum to include the burqa in the dress code for college and allow the girls to attend their classes wearing it.

However, the chief proctor said that the college management’s decision over the uniform was applicable to all irrespective of their religious faith.

Earlier in January 2022, a similar situation rose in Karnataka when the massive Hijab protests broke out, where some students of Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

Following this incident, students of different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles. The situation was the same in several colleges in the Udupi district.

The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and that no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

The matter was then taken up to the Karnataka High Court which dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on hijabs in educational institutions and said that wearing a Hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam.

However, when taken to the Supreme Court, the apex body on October 13, 2022, pronounced a split verdict in the Karnataka Hijab ban case.

(With inputs from ANI)

