Armyman, ITBP jawan held for harassment girl students aboard Rajdhani Express

PATNA: Two security personnel — an Army jawan and an ITBP constable — were arrested on Wednesday on the charges of harassing girl students travelling in Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express. The accused — Amarjeet Singh (32) and Mukesh Kumar Singh (27) — were posted in Debrugarh in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively and returning to their homes in J&K and Punjab by train.

The railway protection force (RPF) personnel escorting the train (20505 Debrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express) swung into action after a complaint was lodged by one Vinay Kumar, principal of Navodaya Vidyalaya, North Sikkim, with railway control room late on Tuesday night. Both security personnel were detained at Chhapra railway station in Bihar in inebriated condition.

Station house officer (SHO) of Chhapra GRP Rajesh Kumar Singh that the soldier and ITBP constable were taken into custody as soon as the train reached Chhapra railway junction.“Both the accused have been booked on the charges of sexually harassing the girls and violating provisions of the Bihar Prohibition,” he added.

