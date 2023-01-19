Home Nation

BJP bags Punjab ex-minister Manpreet Singh Badal

The Congress had it the worst: it not only suffered a humiliating defeat but also lost a string of leaders mainly to the BJP.

Published: 19th January 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Former Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal

Former Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In a coup of sorts, the BJP in Punjab enriched itself by admitting former state finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal into the party. The latest high-profile induction is the fifth in a series of Congress desertions that began with the state Assembly polls in February last year and continued well after the AAP sweep, halting with ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh’s joining the saffron camp in September last year.

The BJP is perceived to be almost non-existent in the border state (it has two seats in the 117-member Assembly), and it shed whatever it gained in partnership with Badals’ SAD in the two Assembly polls in 2017 and 2012. The parting of ways with the Akalis came with a heavy price for BJP, though both were reduced to the margins in the AAP tsunami in 2022 polls. The Congress had it the worst: it not only suffered a humiliating defeat but also lost a string of leaders mainly to the BJP.

With Manpreet’s entry, the BJP has gained two immediate advantages: it has sought to demonstrate the failure of the much-publicised Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi and, second, it has exposed the chinks in the SAD citadel as Manpreet is the nephew of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal.

Indications of Manpreet’s consternation with state Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring were visible when he absented himself from Rahul’s yatra as it entered Punjab last week.Manpreet has been the bête-noire of SAD chief and his cousin Sukhbir Singh Badal. In his 27-year political career, BJP is Manpreet’s fourth party of choice. He formed his Punjab People’s Party before entering Congress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Punjab Capt Amarinder Singh Manpreet Singh Badal
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp