Home Nation

CBI court reopens assets case against Mulayam Singh Yadav's family

Special judge Anjani Mahajan on Wednesday took cognizance of the CBI’s claim that the report was fake but rejected its closure report.

Published: 19th January 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Late samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Late samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. (File | PTI)

By Shahid Faridi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A special CBI court on Wednesday reopened the case of a fake report filed by Mulayam Singh Yadav in the Supreme Court in 2019, which claimed that the agency had given him and his family members a clean chit in a disproportionate assets case. The CBI had last month filed a closure report claiming it was unable to track the people who had fabricated the report cited by Mulayam.

Special judge Anjani Mahajan on Wednesday took cognizance of the CBI’s claim that the report was fake but rejected its closure report. It ordered further investigation into the modus operandi of the culprits, including probing the involvement of any insider in the forgery. It asked the investigation officer to file a supplementary report by March 24.

Mulayam had filed in the SC a 17-page note purportedly prepared by the CBI as proof of the agency giving him and his family a clean chit. The CBI forensically examined the note and came to the conclusion that it was fake. It said,"the note was fake and fabricated and the signatures of officers were lifted from some other documents and affixed on the note"

The agency informed the special court that “the handwriting expert of CFSL, New Delhi has opined that the 17-page review note is a forged one and the said note contains a forged signature of DIG/AC-II.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mulayam Singh Yadav Supreme Court CBI
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp