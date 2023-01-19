CBI court reopens assets case against Mulayam Singh Yadav's family

Shahid Faridi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A special CBI court on Wednesday reopened the case of a fake report filed by Mulayam Singh Yadav in the Supreme Court in 2019, which claimed that the agency had given him and his family members a clean chit in a disproportionate assets case. The CBI had last month filed a closure report claiming it was unable to track the people who had fabricated the report cited by Mulayam.

Special judge Anjani Mahajan on Wednesday took cognizance of the CBI’s claim that the report was fake but rejected its closure report. It ordered further investigation into the modus operandi of the culprits, including probing the involvement of any insider in the forgery. It asked the investigation officer to file a supplementary report by March 24.

Mulayam had filed in the SC a 17-page note purportedly prepared by the CBI as proof of the agency giving him and his family a clean chit. The CBI forensically examined the note and came to the conclusion that it was fake. It said,"the note was fake and fabricated and the signatures of officers were lifted from some other documents and affixed on the note"

The agency informed the special court that “the handwriting expert of CFSL, New Delhi has opined that the 17-page review note is a forged one and the said note contains a forged signature of DIG/AC-II.”

