Chhattisgarh: Leopard captured after 38-day search

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The elusive leopard that killed three villagers was captured by the forest officials in north Chhattisgarh on Wednesday after it walked into a cage set up at Manendragarh, about 350 km from Raipur.The ‘man-eater’ leopard often managed to give a slip to the joint efforts of the forest department and the district administration for 38 days during which it killed three persons and seriously injured two others.

The department struggled to capture the leopard by setting-up cage traps and placing goat, rooster and dog as bait, besides installing cameras and used drones to locate it but nothing seemed to have worked. On Tuesday two elephants were pressed into action with the experts to follow leopard on the basis of its pugmarks traced.The trapped leopard is likely to be shifted to Kanan Pendari Zoological park in Bilaspur.

