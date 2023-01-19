Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: School bus conductor held for raping 5-year-old girl

The incident took place on January 17 when the 41-year-old accused walked the child home after she alighted from the school bus at her designated halt.

BILASPUR: A five-year-old girl was raped allegedly by her school bus conductor in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on January 17 when the 41-year-old accused walked the child home after she alighted from the school bus at her designated halt, Mungeli Superintendent of Police Chandramohan Singh said.

"There were three women teachers and other children on board. The accused sexually assaulted the child while dropping her home from the bus halt. The child complained of pain in her private parts and her mother took her to a doctor, who found bleeding in the private parts," he said.

"The parents approached police, and the accused was held within two hours of a case being registered. The statements of the teachers on board and the driver have been recorded but they have claimed they were unaware of the incident," the SP added.

The accused was charged with rape and other offences under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions, he said.

