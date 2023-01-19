Death of Unnao rape victim's father: Delhi HC grants interim bail to expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted 15 days interim bail to expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is serving a 10-year jail term for his involvement in the death of Unnao rape victim's father, to attend his daughter's marriage.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma allowed Sengar relief from January 27 to February 10, saying the division bench of the high court has already granted him interim bail with conditions.

Sengar's counsels submitted before the court that wedding rituals and ceremonies would be held in Gorakhpur and Lucknow, and being the only male family member, he has to make the arrangements.

During the hearing, the victim’s sister, who was present in the court, opposed the plea for interim bail.

The high court was told that the ‘sagan’ ceremony of the convict's daughter is scheduled on January 18 and the marriage is fixed for February 8.

Three days ago, a division bench comprising Justices Mukta Gupta and Poonam A. Bamba had granted interim bail to Sengar for a period of 15 days - January 27 to February 10, in the Unnao rape case.

On December 19, Sengar approached the court seeking two months' interim bail for attending his daughter's wedding, which is scheduled on February 8, 2023, and ceremonies will start on January 18.



Sengar was involved in the abduction and rape of a minor girl in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

Sengar's plea against the trial court's order in the rape case is pending in the high court. Meanwhile, he has moved the court seeking relief such as quashing the trial court's December 16, 2019 order which convicted him, and the December 20, 2019 order sentencing him to imprisonment for the rest of his life.

The trial court had convicted Sengar under various provisions, including Section 376 (2) (rape committed by a public servant) of IPC and also imposed an exemplary fine of Rs 25 lakh on him.

The trial started on August 5, 2019, after the Supreme court on August 1 directed to transfer of all five cases related to the matter from Unnao to Delhi.

The top court had directed to hold the trial on a daily basis and complete it within 45 days.

