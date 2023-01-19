Farmers plan to pool in money to pay ransom in MP; cops say no idea

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Residents of a village in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh are planning to collect donations for securing the release of three livestock farmers of their village, who’ve been abducted for ransom, possibly by a gang of criminals operating from neighbouring Rajasthan.

Three men, including Ram Swarup Yadav, Bhattu Baghel and Gudda Baghel — all livestock farmers — were kidnapped by unidentified men from the huts in jungles near Upaja village late on Friday night. Former sarpanch of Upaja village, Siyaram Baghel, said that seven men were abducted by the unidentified men. While four were released later, three are still with the captors, who have demanded Rs 15 lakh ransom.

“Our village houses very poor families and most of them are livestock farmers. The farmers camp in the jungles after the fodder or grass in the village gets exhausted. One of those kidnapped farmers is so poor that his house doesn’t even have a proper roof, then how are these families going to pay Rs 15 lakh ransom for the release,” Baghel asked.

Sheopur SP Alok Kumar Singh said, “Raids are being conducted at all possible places to track and rescue the three farmers. At first, a Rs 10,000 bounty was declared by my office for getting information about the captors and it has now been raised to Rs 30,000 by the ADG-Chambal Range.”

The ADG-Chambal Range Rajesh Chawla reportedly met with the residents of Upaja village, on MP-Rajasthan border, on Wednesday and assured that the kidnapped farmers will be rescued safely within two days. The residents of the village have decided to raise donations to secure the release of the farmers, if they aren’t rescued within two days, as promised by the ADG.

The former MP minister and senior Congress leader Ramnivas Rawat visited the Upaja village on Tuesday and met with families of the three kidnapped farmers. “The CM often talks about having eliminated dacoits from MP. Maybe it’s true to some extent. But how come these three farmers have been kidnapped for ransom by dacoits. How are they going to pay the ransom?”

‘Village houses poor families,’

Former sarpanch of Upaja village, Siyaram Baghel said, “Our village houses very poor families and most of them are livestock farmers. The farmers camp in the jungles after the fodder or grass in the village gets exhausted. One of those kidnapped farmers is so poor that his house doesn’t even have a proper roof, then how will they pay Rs 15 lakh ransom?”

BHOPAL: Residents of a village in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh are planning to collect donations for securing the release of three livestock farmers of their village, who’ve been abducted for ransom, possibly by a gang of criminals operating from neighbouring Rajasthan. Three men, including Ram Swarup Yadav, Bhattu Baghel and Gudda Baghel — all livestock farmers — were kidnapped by unidentified men from the huts in jungles near Upaja village late on Friday night. Former sarpanch of Upaja village, Siyaram Baghel, said that seven men were abducted by the unidentified men. While four were released later, three are still with the captors, who have demanded Rs 15 lakh ransom. “Our village houses very poor families and most of them are livestock farmers. The farmers camp in the jungles after the fodder or grass in the village gets exhausted. One of those kidnapped farmers is so poor that his house doesn’t even have a proper roof, then how are these families going to pay Rs 15 lakh ransom for the release,” Baghel asked. Sheopur SP Alok Kumar Singh said, “Raids are being conducted at all possible places to track and rescue the three farmers. At first, a Rs 10,000 bounty was declared by my office for getting information about the captors and it has now been raised to Rs 30,000 by the ADG-Chambal Range.” The ADG-Chambal Range Rajesh Chawla reportedly met with the residents of Upaja village, on MP-Rajasthan border, on Wednesday and assured that the kidnapped farmers will be rescued safely within two days. The residents of the village have decided to raise donations to secure the release of the farmers, if they aren’t rescued within two days, as promised by the ADG. The former MP minister and senior Congress leader Ramnivas Rawat visited the Upaja village on Tuesday and met with families of the three kidnapped farmers. “The CM often talks about having eliminated dacoits from MP. Maybe it’s true to some extent. But how come these three farmers have been kidnapped for ransom by dacoits. How are they going to pay the ransom?” ‘Village houses poor families,’ Former sarpanch of Upaja village, Siyaram Baghel said, “Our village houses very poor families and most of them are livestock farmers. The farmers camp in the jungles after the fodder or grass in the village gets exhausted. One of those kidnapped farmers is so poor that his house doesn’t even have a proper roof, then how will they pay Rs 15 lakh ransom?”