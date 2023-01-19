Finally, shooting orders passed against man-eater leopard in Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand forest department has finally passed ‘shooting’ orders against the man-eater leopard which has killed four people, including three children, in Garhwa and Latehar. Principal Chief Conservator for Forests (Wild Life) confirmed that they have given conditional permission for killing the leopard.

The department has roped in Hyderabad-based celebrated hunter Nawab Shafath Ali Khan to tranquilize the leopard and catch the big cat, which is still at large. Now, with shooting orders passed against the animal, he will try to shoot the man-eater leopard.

“If threat on life is felt on someone, then the leopard may be killed,” said the PCCF (Wild Life) Shashikar Samanta. He, however, said that they are still trying to catch it by tranquilizing the wild animal and ‘shooting’ will be the last resort to get rid of the man-eater leopard, he added.

The shooting orders were given in the wake of the recommendations made earlier on January 10 by Palamu Regional Chief Conservator of Forest (RCCF) Kumar Ashutosh.

According to forest officials, tranquilizing orders against the leopard was given on December 18 since then regular attempts were made to catch it, but they failed in doing so. Now, modern guns will be used to kill the man-eater leopard, they said.

Notably, on December 28, a 12-year-old boy was killed by the in Kushwaha village. Earlier, on December 10, the man-eater attacked a 12-year-old girl at Ukamad village in Latehar district.

The second incident took place on December 14, where a 9-year-old child was attacked in Rodo village of Garhwa district. The third incident occurred in Ranka block on December 19, where a 7-year-old girl died in a leopard attack. Similarly, in the first week of January, an elderly man was killed by wild animal,

suspected to be the same leopard, in Barwadih block under Palamu Tiger Reserve.

Jharkhand forest department has installed over 50 trap cameras, one drone and a large number of forest officials to catch the ‘man-eater’ leopard.

