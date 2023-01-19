Home Nation

Kites to dogs, how forces tackle enemy drones

Though India is exploring the deployment of anti-drone countermeasures, it will be a herculean challenge to make the border rouge drone-proof.

Published: 19th January 2023 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

The trained kite, Arjun, takes off to intercept flying drones and bring them down.

The trained kite, Arjun, takes off to intercept flying drones and bring them down.

By Amit Mukherjee
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On May 29, 2022, the J&K police picked up the buzz of a drone at odd hours in Rajbagh of Kathua district. They spotted it and shot it down on suspicion.  The six-propellor Korean-made drone (hex copter) had a 7.5 kg payload attached to it. It was carrying seven magnetic bombs and seven Under Barrel Grenade Launchers, local police said, adding it had come from across the Pak border and was assigned to terror operatives already positioned in India.

About 311 drones were sighted in 2022 — a three-fold increase in number over last year along the 3,323 km Indo-Pak border area of J&K, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat with terror and drug cartels trying to push in narcotics and arms into India. But the border patrolling agencies, police and the military are yet to find an effective countermeasure to address these security threats. They are still exploring effective multiple means to intercept and capture enemy drones and rogue UAVs.

Though many drones were withdrawn by Pakistani handles after being spotted and many were shot down by the security personnel with several kg of heroin, grenades, ammunition and arms recovered from them; apprehension is that many might have gone unnoticed. In one of the instances in June 2021 the Indian Air Force only went alert after the bombs dropped by suspected rogue drones, went off in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. The intention was to target strategic IAF assets.

Though India is exploring the deployment of anti-drone countermeasures, it will be a herculean challenge to make the border rouge drone-proof.“It’s impossible to track and shoot down every drone along the frontier,” said an officer.“Even shooting down a drone is not always successful,” says an officer who recently retired from the services.

Securing the Pakistan border with anti-drone technology is a costly proposition. Though various technologies are being tested, effective interception to capture drones in intact forms — to analyse data and gather proof of terror plots — are yet to be put in place.

The Indian Army has tried out an ingenious “dog and kite combo”. As the trained canine with sharp senses picks up even the faint buzz of a distant invisible drone, the trained kite takes off to intercept the flying object and bring it down. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajbagh Kathua Pak border UAVs Kites Drone
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • sj
    Drone signal jamming!
    9 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp