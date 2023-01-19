Mumbai Diary: Maharashtra CM Shinde in hurry to launch party symbol   

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

Shinde in a hurry to launch party symbol

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his factions were in a hurry to launch the party symbol – bow and arrow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mumbai. And as a part of it, Shinde camp had even asked people to prepare the grand bow and arrow symbol by giving it a golden colour and saffron background. The elections commission of India did not confirm which party does Shiv Sena symbol belong to, on the last hearing day and postponed it on January 20. This will be after the PM’s Mumbai visit that is scheduled on January 19. The ECI will either gives the verdict on January 20, or keep Shinde waiting for some time.

Fadnavis in PM’s good books, stature goes up

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ stature has gone up. Fadnavis is known as the blue eyed boy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In 2019, He lost his seat due to a power tussle in Maharashtra, but Modi continued to back Fadnavis and praise his leadership in state. He was earlier given responsibility for Bihar and Goa state elections. Now, BJP is in power in the state, but Fadnavis got the second fiddle role to play, but that has not reduced his stature in the party. In the recently concluded national meet of BJP in Delhi, Fadnvis was asked to brief the media and speak on national meet dais where Modi and party chief JP Nadda were present.

Thorat’s silence on Tambe questioned

Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat refused to utter a word over his brother-in-law Dr Sudhir Tambe’s refusal to submit his form as a Congress candidate for biennial elections of state council to pave the way for his son Satyajee,t who is contesting as an independent candidate. Thorat’s silence is touted as a mutual support to Satyajeet candidature. Besides, alliance partners of MVA such as Shiv Sena and NCP were vocal about this fiasco, but Mr Thorat’s silence pushed them to remain silent and not to make any hue and cry.

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Our correspondent in Maharashtra

suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com

