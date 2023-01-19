Pilot questions Rajasthan CM Gehlot’s clean chit to officers in second rally

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Former deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot has further sharpened his attack on his own party’s government over the issue of ‘paper leak’ in recruitment exams in the state. Addressing a Kisan Sammelan in Jhunjhunu district on Wednesday, Pilot retorted to CM Ashok Gehlot’s claim that no leaders or officers were involved in the paper leak case in the recruitment exam for teachers last month.

Raising a pertinent point, Pilot questioned, “If no officers were involved or responsible, how did papers come out of the safe custody in which they are kept? This seems like a very big magical trick.” It is noteworthy that CM Gehlot belongs to a family of magicians and many of his clever political moves are described by his supporters as ‘magical’.

To cover up its embarrassment over Pilot’s barbs regarding paper leaks, the state Congress unit had detached the party from the string of rallies that Pilot is holding across the state. Rajasthan Congress chief said the public rallies held are only Pilot’s personal initiative.

