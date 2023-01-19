Home Nation

SC asks AIIMS to examine if 29 weeks pregnancy can be terminated

A bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala directed the hospital to submit a report to the bench pursuant for medical examination today. 

Published: 19th January 2023 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Abortion, Pregnancy

For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the director of AIIMS, Delhi to constitute a team of doctors for examining the safe termination of 29 weeks pregnancy which has arisen out of a live-in relationship of an unmarried 20-year-old girl. 

A bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala directed the hospital to submit a report to the bench pursuant for medical examination today. 

"At this stage, we consider it appropriate to order that the petitioner is to be evaluated by an AIIMS medical board. We direct the director to constitute a medical team on January 20 to consider whether the termination of the pregnancy can be conducted without any threat to the life of the petitioner," the court said in its order. 

It was argued in the plea that she had taken pills from a local pharmacist who had said it would cause an abortion but wasn't aware that the medication had not prevented the pregnancy and didn't know that it had progressed. 

The plea further stated that in her 28th week of pregnancy, she was feeling unwell and hence saw a doctor who informed her that she is over 28 weeks pregnant.

Against this backdrop, the girl had also sought for restraining the distribution of abortion pills over-the-counter by pharmacists. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS pregnancy terminating pregnancy
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp