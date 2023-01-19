Home Nation

SIMI’s aim of realising Islamic rule can’t be permitted, Centre tells SC

The Centre has further stated that SIMI, since the ban, is carrying out its activities under cover organisations in several states.

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Justifying the ban imposed on Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), the Centre has told the Supreme Court that the outfit is against Indian Constitution, including its secular nature, and works to replace it with an Islamic order.

“Their stated objectives are contrary to the laws of our country. Especially their object of establishing Islamic rule in India can, under no circumstances, be permitted to subsist,” said the affidavit, filed by an under secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“The ‘constitution’ of SIMI in sum and substance not only disclaims, questions, and intends to disrupt the sovereignty and integrity of our country; but also cause disaffection against India and the Constitution of India. Furthermore, the objects as mentioned in the constitution of SIMI are liable to be qualified as offences under sections 153A and 153B of the IPC,” the affidavit states.

The government’s response has been filed in a plea challenging the September 27, 2019 order passed by the UAPA Tribunal in which the tribunal confirmed the declaration of SIMI as an unlawful association under the UAPA.

Denying allegations of SIMI being deprived of fundamental right, the affidavit states that Centre’s opinion is based on grounds that SIMI is knownto be indulging in activities which are prejudicial to the integrity and security of the country.

“SIMI continues to indulge in unlawful activities causing a serious threat to the internal security of the country. In this regard various intelligence inputs  received, further establishes that SIMI has been continuing its activities throughout the country,” the affidavit states. The Centre has further stated that SIMI, since the ban, is carrying out its activities under cover organisations in several states.

“SIMI aims to mobilise youth in the propagation of Islam and obtain support for Jihad. It also emphasises on the formation of ‘Shariat’ based Islamic rule through ‘Islami Inqalab’,” the affidavit states.

