Home Nation

Supreme Court to hear AP’s plea against HC stay on GO 1 tomorrow

The plea further states that the impugned GO is merely a set of clarificatory guidelines regarding exercise of power by the police under Section 30 of the Police Act.

Published: 19th January 2023 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme court

Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to consider on January 20 the Andhra Pradesh government’s plea challenging the High Court’s interim stay on its order that restricted public meetings on national and State highways and municipal and panchayat roads. The AP’s plea was mentioned by advocate Mahfooz Nazki before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha.

The GO 1 was issued by the State government on January 2, 2023 by which it refrained the Police Department from granting permission for such public meetings unless adequate and exceptional reasons were provided by the person seeking permission to conduct such a meeting.

Contending that the HC’s interim stay dated January 12, 2023 was procedurally improper and erroneous on merits, the plea said, “The impugned GO is of a regulatory nature and is thus clearly an administrative and policy matter. Thus, any order passed by a vacation bench regarding the impugned GO, let alone staying its operation, is without jurisdiction since it is passed by coram non judice.”

The plea further states that the impugned GO is merely a set of clarificatory guidelines regarding exercise of power by the police under Section 30 of the Police Act. “It does not ban public assembly, either directly or indirectly. Instead, it merely reasonably regulates it. The recent instances of both fatalities and public inconvenience indicate that public safety and interest mandate that such meetings be avoided, unless in exceptional circumstances, and the impugned GO merely advises the police to ideally act accordingly,” the plea stated.

Seeking vacation of the HC’s order, the State government has further stated that if the stay on the impugned GO is allowed to continue, there will be more fatalities at these unchecked and unregulated political rallies and it is the duty of the State to take measures to ameliorate these losses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
public meetings Supreme Court interim stay Police Act.
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp