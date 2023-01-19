UP madrasa board decides to introduce NCERT syllabus from upcoming session

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While rejecting the recommendation of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to shift non-Muslim students to other educational institutions from madrasas, UP Madrasa Board has decided to implement the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus from the upcoming session.

The decision to this effect was taken collectively by the board members at a meeting presided over by Board chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Javed here on Wednesday evening.

Opposing the NCPCR recommendation, the Board chairman said it was a discriminatory practice that was against the tenets of the Madrasa Education Board. The students taking education can not be differentiated on the basis of religion.

“We follow the ideology ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will never remove the students of non-Muslim faith from madrasa shifting them to other institutions. This kind of practice should not be implemented in the education sector. If parents are sending their children to our madrasas, they will continue to study there,” said Javed.

“The madrasa education board unanimously rejected the NCPCR recommendations,” he added.

Notably, in December, last year, the NCPCR had written to Chief Secretaries of all states and UTs, recommending a detailed inquiry into all government-funded and recognised madrasas admitting non-Muslim children.

The Commission had also recommended all non-Muslim children studying in madrasas be admitted to other schools after the inquiry.

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, in a letter written in December, last year, to all chief secretaries, had noted that children belonging to non-Muslim communities were attending government-funded or recognised madrassas. "It is also learnt by the commission that some States and Union Territories are providing them with scholarships too." "It is a clear-cut violation and contravention of Article 28(3) of the Constitution of India that prohibits educational institutions from obligating the children to take part in any religious instruction, without the consent of the parent," the letter stated.

Madrassas, as institutions, are primarily responsible for imparting religious education to children, the commission said, adding it was learnt that those madrassas funded or recognised by the government were imparting both religious and to some extent formal education to children.

Meanwhile, at Wednesday's meeting, the UP Madrasa Board also decided to introduce the NCERT syllabus in recognised and state-aided madrasas in a phased manner in the upcoming session.

"Madrassa children will also study the NCERT syllabus from his year. Modern education will be given along with Dinee Talim (religious education),” said Javed.

He added that in the new academic year, the focus of UP Madrasas will be more on ‘modern’ education through modern tools of pedagogy.

He claimed that the board would work out a system for hassle-free distribution of uniforms to madrasa students from class I to VIII by the state basic education department.

