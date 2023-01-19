Home Nation

WFI chief sexual harassment: DCW issues notice to sports ministry, Delhi Police

It has sought a copy of complaints made by women wrestlers against coaches and the WFI president along with details of action taken thereon by January 21.

Published: 19th January 2023 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Anshu Malik stage a strike against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women has issued notices to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the city police after wrestler Vinesh Phogat accused BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually exploiting women wrestlers.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal also met the protesting wrestlers at the Jantar Mantar.

The DCW said it has taken suo moto cognisance of media reports about allegations of sexual harassment made against the president of the Wrestling Federation of India and some wrestling coaches, the panel said. The panel has also asked the police to register an FIR in the matter.

"As per the reports, renowned women Olympian wrestlers of India have accused the WFI president and some coaches of sexually harassing women wrestlers. This is a very serious matter," the panel said.

It has sought a copy of complaints made by women wrestlers against coaches and the WFI president along with details of action taken thereon by January 21.

It has also sought details of the Internal Complaints Committee formed by the Wrestling Federation of India.

The panel also asked whether these complaints have been forwarded to the ICC and the Local Complaint Committee (LCC) as per the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wrestlers Protest sexual harassment Wrestling Federation of India Vinesh Phogat Bajrang Punia Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp