30 lakh posts vacant in govt departments, 71,000 job letters distributed too little: Congress to PM 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday said the 71,000 appointment letters that Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed to the youth are too little and sought to know where are the 16 crore jobs that were promised to be provided in eight years.

Reminding the prime minister of his promise of giving two crore jobs every year, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said 30 lakh posts in government departments are still lying vacant.

"Narendra Modi ji, 30 lakh posts are lying vacant in government departments. The 71,000 recruitment letters that you are distributing today are just too little. The process is on to fill the vacant posts. You had promised to give 2 crore jobs per year. Tell the youth -- where are the 16 crore jobs in the last eight years," Kharge asked in a tweet in Hindi.

.@narendramodi जी,



सरकारी विभागों में 30 लाख पद ख़ाली है।



आज आप जो 71,000 भर्ती पत्र बाँट रहे है, वो केवल ‘ऊँट के मुँह में जीरा है’!



ख़ाली पद भरने की प्रक्रिया है।



आपने तो सालाना 2 Cr नई नौकरियाँ देने का वादा किया था।



युवाओं को बताइये —



8 साल की 16 Cr नई नौकरियाँ कहाँ है ? — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 20, 2023

PM Modi distributed 71,426 appointment letters to recruits in government departments as part of the 'Rozgar Mela' drive and said, "Continuous 'Rozgar Mela' exercises have become the identity of our govt, shows we fulfil what we resolve."

