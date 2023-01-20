Back to my roots, says Rahul as final leg of Yatra enters Kashmir

Fayaz Wani and Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR/CHANDIGARH: Winding its way from Punjab to Jammu, Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday saw him telling the people that he has returned to his roots and come to share the sorrow of Jammu & Kashmir.

Rahul alleged that the BJP government was diverting the attention of people from the main issues. “As I was coming here, I thought I was returning home, the land from where my ancestors came. I am coming back to my roots. When a person moves towards the roots, he learns a lot about himself, people and the country,” said Rahul while addressing a rally on arrival in Lakhapur in the border district of Kathua in J&K.

It is the final phase of yatra, which will culminate with the mega rally in Srinagar on January 30.

Wearing the trademark white T-shirt, Rahul said, “In next nine days, I will be in J&K. I have come to learn from you. I entered J&K with my head bowed. I want to tell you that regardless of religion, or your economic status, or age, you belong to this country,” he said.

Tribal woman Ratna Paikra, a resident of Surungpani village in a lesser-known Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh was surprised to find her photo with Rahul Gandhi on banners and hoardings during her recent visit to Punjab. Paikra has been walking with Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra since day one. (Photo | Express)

State Congress leaders and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah welcomed the Congress leader. At a customary function, Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring gave the party flag to J&K unit chief Vikar Rasool Wani. Rahul was presented with a Dogra turban. In Punjab, the Congress leader again lashed out at the BJP-RSS for their divisive politics even as other party leaders appeared to rue the exit of their former colleague Manpreet Badal to the saffron camp.

Addressing a rally in Pathankot, Rahul claimed that under PM’s Fasal Bima Yojana, farmers were unable to get compensation for the damage to their crops. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Hindutva party of worshiping the Manusmriti instead of following the Constitution.

However, most state leaders voiced their concern over “paratroop leaders” coming from other parties. Leader of the Opposition of Punjab Partap Singh Bajwa hit out at Manpreet Singh Badal who had yesterday joined the BJP after resigning from the Congress.

SRINAGAR/CHANDIGARH: Winding its way from Punjab to Jammu, Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday saw him telling the people that he has returned to his roots and come to share the sorrow of Jammu & Kashmir. Rahul alleged that the BJP government was diverting the attention of people from the main issues. “As I was coming here, I thought I was returning home, the land from where my ancestors came. I am coming back to my roots. When a person moves towards the roots, he learns a lot about himself, people and the country,” said Rahul while addressing a rally on arrival in Lakhapur in the border district of Kathua in J&K. It is the final phase of yatra, which will culminate with the mega rally in Srinagar on January 30. Wearing the trademark white T-shirt, Rahul said, “In next nine days, I will be in J&K. I have come to learn from you. I entered J&K with my head bowed. I want to tell you that regardless of religion, or your economic status, or age, you belong to this country,” he said. Tribal woman Ratna Paikra, a resident of Surungpani village in a lesser-known Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh was surprised to find her photo with Rahul Gandhi on banners and hoardings during her recent visit to Punjab. Paikra has been walking with Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra since day one. (Photo | Express) State Congress leaders and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah welcomed the Congress leader. At a customary function, Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring gave the party flag to J&K unit chief Vikar Rasool Wani. Rahul was presented with a Dogra turban. In Punjab, the Congress leader again lashed out at the BJP-RSS for their divisive politics even as other party leaders appeared to rue the exit of their former colleague Manpreet Badal to the saffron camp. Addressing a rally in Pathankot, Rahul claimed that under PM’s Fasal Bima Yojana, farmers were unable to get compensation for the damage to their crops. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Hindutva party of worshiping the Manusmriti instead of following the Constitution. However, most state leaders voiced their concern over “paratroop leaders” coming from other parties. Leader of the Opposition of Punjab Partap Singh Bajwa hit out at Manpreet Singh Badal who had yesterday joined the BJP after resigning from the Congress.