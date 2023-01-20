BJP national president J P Nadda says TMC leaders siphoning central funds

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Kicking off campaign ahead of the panchayat elections, BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal of misappropriating Centre’s fund. Slamming CM Mamata Banerjee, Nadda urged the voters to bring the BJP in power, be it in the rural polls or Labha elections in 2024.

“PM Narendra Modiji is giving money for your state. But didi (Mamata), your party leaders are filling up their pockets by misappropriating it. Corruption is everywhere in Bengal. Didi, what have you done to this state? If action is taken against your corrupt leaders, you start criticising Modiji. The people of the state has only way out, which is bringing the BJP in power, be it panchayat elections or Lok Sabha polls,’’ Nadda told a rally at Bathuadahari in Nadia district.

After stopping the fund under the scheme since December 2021 citing irregularities, the Centre has recently approved Rs 13,000 crore for building 11.34 lakh homes for the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojona (PMAY). “You have experienced misrule by the Congress, the CPM and the TMC. Now time has come to enjoy BJP’s governance,” Nadda said. His remark on alleged corruption by TMC leaders came at a time when the state witnessing protests by the poor accusing the ruling party functionaries availing the PMAY in blatant violation of prescribed norms.

“The Centre is sending money for PMAY and MGNREGA schemes. Modiji is giving money for constructing toilets. Didi, your party is not even sparing the poor people who deserve a toilet at their home,’’Nadda said. BJP leaders of Bengal, however, were disappointed as Nadda did not mention a single word about the implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

PMAY central team faces protest in Bengal district

A central team visiting West Bengal to oversee the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojona (PMAY) scheme faced protests and demonstrations staged by villagers on Thursday at Keshpur in West Midnapore. The team comprising two members were surrounded by locals who complained of broken roads and dilapidated houses allocated under the scheme. The incident took place around 11.30 am when the team arrived at Keshpur.

