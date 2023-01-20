BJP to hold state executive committee meeting in Darbhanga from Jan 28

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: BJP will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election with a target of winning 36 out of 40 seats in Bihar. The party will also hold a two-day state party executive meeting in Darbhanga from January 28 to discuss poll preparations for meeting its ‘Mission-26’ target.

On the other hand, state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal said that Nitish has become irrelevant in the state and national politics. He said it is the reason Telangana chief minister KC Rao had not called Nitish to a meeting in his state even as he invited other CMs in a show of the opposition unity.

Jaiswal claimed that BJP would get 36 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats on its own in next general election to be held in 2024. However, he admitted that party has received feedback from workers about its 'weaknesses' in 10 seats. “The party will focus more on those seats. They have already been identified,” he added.

Sources said that saffron party's performance was not up-to-mark in Kishanganj, Gaya, Nawada, Katihar, Munger, Purnia, Vaishali, Jhanjharpur, Valmikinagar, Gopalganj and Karakat Lok Sabha seats in previous elections. Keeping it in mind, party has already started preparations on these seats much ahead election.

In August last year, a meeting of national executive committee was held in New Delhi. The meeting assumed significance in the wake of Nitish Kumar's decision to snap ties with its old ally, BJP, and formed government in Bihar with support of RJD and six other parties.

The Darbhanga meeting will discuss all these issued and focus on strengthening party's strength from booth level to division level. Office bearers have been appointed in each assembly constituency of the Lok Sabha seats where party's performance was not found satisfactory in previous elections.

With less than one and half years left for general elections, party headquarters has instructed its workers to apprise people of central government's welfare schemes in state. In addition, people should be made aware of mega development works carried out by the union government in Bihar, an office bearer said.

In 2019 Lok Sabha election, JD(U), BJP and LJP had contested elections together and managed to bag 39 out of 40 seats. While BJP won 17, JD(U) 16 and six seats were won by LJP. The lone Kishanganj seat went to Congress.

