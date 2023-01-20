Home Nation

Built in record time, INS Vagir all set to join Naval fleet on January 23

Meanwhile China has been augmenting its naval power with a continuous deployment of warships and submarines into the Indian Ocean.

Published: 20th January 2023 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Built within the shortest time in the history of indigenously-manufactured submarines, the fifth Kalvari-class submarine INS Vagir is all set to be commissioned on January 23.  The hull has been laid and it will be commissioned in presence of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar. These submarines are being built in India by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai, under collaboration with Naval Group, France.

Four of the Kalvari class of submarines has already been commissioned into the Indian Navy. Vagsheer, the sixth and last of the class was launched in April 2022 and is expected to be commissioned in two years.
The Indian Navy on Thursday said, “Launched and named ‘Vagir’, the submarine in its new avatar has the distinction of having the lowest build time among all indigenously manufactured submarines till date.”

It is important as while the Indian Navy’s underwater combat arm is operating submarines more than 20 years old, its manufacturing programmes are also running late. The first of the Kalvari-class submarines was commissioned in December 2017, after 18 years of project clearance given in 1999. The first was expected in 2012 and the last by 2020.

Meanwhile China has been augmenting its naval power with continuous deployment of warships and submarines into the Indian Ocean. China has become the biggest Navy with 355 warships and submarines while India’s total fleet strength is 130.

The submarine undertook maiden sea sortie in February last year, marking commencement of sea trials and has gone through a series of comprehensive acceptance checks and, stringent and demanding sea trials prior to commissioning. It was delivered to the Indian Navy in December last year.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
INS Vagir Submarines
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp