Cracks in another guesthouse after PWD building razed in Joshimath

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Even as the relief work in Joshimath has gathered pace, the threat to life has also increased. Despite the government’s continuous efforts towards relief and rescue work, the number of cracks in the houses is increasing daily.

The situation in the land submergence area is constantly raising concerns for the administration as Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN) guest house, where a team of scientists is staying for inspection, has also developed cracks. Fresh cracks have also been observed in the Sanskrit College buildings built in relief camps. The scientists and officials who came to Joshimath for investigation used to stay at the VIP guest house of GMVN near Gandhi Maidan.

As soon as the cracks were noticed in the building on Wednesday morning, the staff informed the District Tourism Officer of Chamoli. Cracks have also developed in the buildings behind the police station in the city. It is being told that recently there have been cracks here.

A policeman said there is a big pit behind the police station and the cracks have increased significantly in two days. According to the daily report released by the District Disaster Management Authority Chamoli regarding land submergence, 849 buildings in nine wards of Joshimath Nagar area have been affected. Of these, 181 buildings have been kept in unsafe zones. DM Chamoli Himanshu Khurana told this newspaper, “The priority of the administration is to rehabilitate the affected people.“The distribution of relief material and assistance amount is also being done contiuously.”

Heading towards a disaster

Home Minister Amit Shah to announce special relief package for the displaced soon

Administration seeks option of rehabilitation site for affected 258 families with 865 people

Authorities worried over crack in relief camp hotel building

