ECI seeks report on incidents of poll-related violence from Tripura Chief Secretary, DGP

The Commission has appointed three special observers to take stock of the situation in Tripura,  suspends 'guilty' officials for not taking appropriate action in time.

Published: 20th January 2023 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

ECI, Election Commission

A view of Election Commission of India office in New Delhi – PTI Photo (File Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought explanation from the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) of Tripura on election-related violence incidents in the state.

It has also ordered the suspension and immediate removal of the Sub-Divisional Police Office (SDPO) of Jirania, and the immediate removal of officer-in-charge of Rani Bazar and Jirania Police Stations for not taking appropriate action in time.

The Commission has appointed three special observers to take stock of the situation in Tripura and ensure proper deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and intensify enforcement measures. They have been asked to submit a report.

The observers are former IAS Yogendra Tripathy, Vivek Johri (1984 batch IPS), and B Murali Kumar (1983 batch IRS).

On Thursday, the Commission decided to call for reports from the Tripura government on the alleged attack on the state incharge of All India Congress Committee (AICC) in Jirania following the representation made by the party and inputs received from various sources.

“Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Tripura were asked to explain as to why the situation escalated despite a sufficient number of CAPF personnel deployed in the State. The Commission conveyed its displeasure in no uncertain and strongest terms on the violent incident despite the Commission's strict directions during visit to the state and thereafter,” stated the election authority on Friday.

It has also directed the chief secretary (CS) and DGP of Tripura to ensure level playing field for all political parties and to initiate strict action against partisan officers.

Further, the CS and DGP have been asked to assess the threat perception to the leaders of various political parties in the State and provide security as per the threat perception without further delay.

“Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura was directed to reiterate to the District Election Officers to facilitate the permission to political parties on first-cum-first basis and popularise the SUVIDHA App for disposing of applications of political parties for meetings, rally, and road show,” said the ECI.

A Congress delegation on Thursday made a representation before the Election Commission and asked measures for conducting free and fair polls in Tripura following the on party in-charge of the state Ajoy Kumar during a bike rally.

The report from the state government confirmed that Kumar sustained minor injuries in an unlawful rally (incident happened in the area where permission was not given by district authorities) and it is not true that he received serious injuries, said the Commission.

Assembly elections in Tripura will take place on February 16.

Alleging its members and activists of opposition parties are being attacked in poll-bound Tripura, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) had also sought intervention of the ECI. A three-member delegation of the party led by its general secretary Secretary Sitaram Yechury, Polit Bureau member Nilotpal Basu and central secretariat member Muralidharan submitted a memorandum regarding the violence unleashed against the activists and leaders of opposition parties in the state.

