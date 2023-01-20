Home Nation

Ganja worth over Rs 2 crore seized, one held in Guwahati 

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Contraband ganja worth over Rs 2 crore has been seized from a truck and one person arrested here, a police officer said on Friday.

The recovery was made during a search operation on Thursday night, he added.

Guwahati Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta said the ganja, weighing about 320 kg, was seized from a hidden chamber of a truck.

"Based on specific information, we intercepted the vehicle at Khanapara as it was entering the city. It was hidden in a carefully made chamber along the driver's cabin. We had to cut through the body of the truck to recover the ganja," he said.

Mahanta said the drugs were being sourced from Manipur and its value is estimated at over Rs 2 crore in the international market.

"One person has been arrested in this connection and further investigation is on," the officer added.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has congratulated the Guwahati Police on the successful operation.

"In a major operation, @GuwahatiPol intercepted a truck travelling from a neighbouring state and seized 320 kg of cannabis hidden in its secret chamber, to be delivered in Assam. Also apprehended an accused. Excellent work @assampolice. Keep it up," he wrote on Twitter.

