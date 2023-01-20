Home Nation

Government revokes 54-month ban on issuance of arms licences

The DMs have been asked that while considering an application for grant of arms license, they shall necessarily obtain an Aadhaar card as a proof of identity.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: After the recent killing of seven civilians by militants in the border district of Rajouri, Lt Governor on Thursday revoked the 54-month-long ban on the issuance of fresh arms licences in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the government order, all the district magistrates (licensing authorities) have been asked to adhere to the additional conditions besides following the provisions of the Arms Act 1959 and Arms Rules, 2016.

The DMs have been asked that while considering an application for a grant of arms license, they shall necessarily obtain an Aadhaar card as proof of identity. The DMs have been directed to issue arms licences to the individuals of their concerned district and have been clearly told that under no case they shall either grant a license or renew a license of an applicant not residing within the jurisdiction of their district. It is now mandatory for the  DMs to obtain a report from the CID wing of police regarding the character and antecedents of the applicant in addition to the Police verification prescribed under Arms Rules 2016.

