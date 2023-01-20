Gujarat villagers boycott 17 lower-caste families over inter-caste marriage

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Seventeen families of the barber (Nai) community in Gujarat’s Bhiloda Taluka’s Bhutavad village have been facing a social boycott since a month after a man from the community married an upper-caste woman.

According to the boy’s parents, Sachin Nai and the girl, an upper-caste girl belonging to the Chowdhary (Patel) community had eloped and married a few months ago without informing either side of the families. “But a few days ago, Sachin contacted the family and appeared in front of Gandhinagar police station. But since then my son has not been able to contact his family,” said Subash Nai, father of Sachin.

“On December 9th, I received the marriage certificate by post. As soon as the people in the village came to know, they boycotted 17 families of our community and are constantly pressurising us to send the girl back else they will not let even a single family stay in the village. They have also cut off our electricity and pelted stones at the house,” he further said. Prabhudas who is one of the members of the 17 boycotted families said, “They have stopped selling milk and other groceries to the Nai families, children are not allowed to attend school, and even a pregnant woman is treated badly.”

“We tried to talk to upper caste males, they are adamant on not allowing us to live in the village,” she alleged and demanded that the district administration should intervene,” Prabhudas said.District Collector Narendra Meena said, “On Wednesday evening, the issue was brought to my knowledge. I have instructed the SDM and local officers to address the issue within 24 hours.”

