‘IT Rules will be posted for consultation’: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

NEW DELHI: Days after proposing changes in IT Rules 2021, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, said these amendments will also be put through open consultation.The minister said as is the practice meticulously followed by the government, these amendments will also be put through open consultations to reflect, discuss and deliberate.

The government’s proposed amendment to the information technology rules mandates the government to take down any content from social media or any platform that has been identified as fake by the establishment. However, the move was criticised by many as termed it akin to censorship.

“The draft amendments to IT Rules are in pursuance of our commitment to an Open, Safe & Trusted and Accountable Internet. We have circulated amendments for consultation with stakeholders,” said the minister.

The ministry had earlier initiated public consultation on amendments proposed to the said rules in relation to online gaming, the last date for which was January 17, 2023. The last date for the same has now been extended to January 25, 2023. The ministry should also hold a consultation on the proposed amendment to rule 3(1)(b)(v) of the IT Rules with stakeholders on January 24, 2023.

“Government to hold public consultation on proposed amendment of IT rules with respect to fact checking misinformation or patently false and untrue or misleading information on social media and other intermediary platforms,” reads the press note.

Empowers govt to remove content

