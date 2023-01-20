'Pressing wrong button will bring back mafia raj in UP': JP Nadda begins BJP's 2024 push

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Launching the saffron party's campaign for 2024, BJP President JP Nadda on Friday claimed pressing the "wrong button" would result in the return of "mafia raj" while pressing the right button would bring development and prosperity to the state.

Nadda, who was addressing a meeting in Ghazipur, said, the people of Uttar Pradesh rejected "mafia rah" by voting BJP to power at the centre and state and added that the Modi government provided proactive and responsible governance by ensuring money was sent for development.

"Pushing the right button brings highways, expressways, medical colleges and other developments," said the BJP chief.

Nadda said, there had been "goonda raj" and "mafia raj" in UP, where land grabbing, kidnapping, extortion, hooliganism and unlawful activities had become common practices. With the formation of a double-engine government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ensured the end of 'mafia raj' by acting tough on gangsters and criminals to set up rule of law in the state, he added.

The BJP chief chose Ghazipur to blow the poll bugle as part of the party's strategy to focus on 14 of the 80 seats which the saffron party lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Targeting the previous Akhilesh Yadav government over alleged corruption, the BJP chief said, "During the government of Akhilesh Yadav when we used to send money, it used to go somewhere else as there was a hole in the bowl of the state government. No work was done on the ground using that money."

"Now under the present regime, so far Rs 22 lakh crores have reached the bank accounts of beneficiaries from different government schemes through direct benefit transfer scheme without involving middlemen,” he said adding that, "85 paise of every single rupee sent by the Centre, during the Congress regime, were grabbed by unknown 'Panja'."



Nadda claimed that Uttar Pradesh had emerged as HIRA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Yogi Adityanath government. "Today, I say that development means HIRA -- H for Highway, I for Internet, R for Railways and A for Airways," he elaborated.

"Yogi government is ensuring implementation of all central schemes on priority and each assembly segment of state are being benefitted by development projects," he said.

Nadda did not spare Bahujan Samaj Party MP from Ghazipur Afzal Ansari saying: "The local MP is not concerned about the development of Ghazipur. Instead, he is working only for the release of his brother (mafia don Mukhtar Ansari) from jail. These people symbolize mafia raj. They looted and intimidated people to the hill. Action initiated against them brought peace in the state."

Speaking about the economy, the BJP chief said India emerged as the fifth largest economy in the world. "As per IMF's prediction, it will reach fourth place soon in a span of just 8 years of Modi rule."

After reaching Ghazipur Nadda along with CM Yogi, BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary, state general secretary (organization) Dharampal Saini and other party leaders visited Pawahari Baba Ashram and later felicitated the ex-servicemen during a meeting with them at Bansi Bazar. Before leaving for Delhi, Nadda also held meetings with the BJP poll management committee.

