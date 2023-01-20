Tripura Motha worker killed in attack, cops deny political motive

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered an inquiry into the “incident of political violence” in Jirania sub-division of West Tripura district reported on January 18, said the chief electoral officer, Tripura. “The ECI has asked the chief electoral officer, Tripura to obtain a report from DGP, Tripura through chief secretary and submit it by 3 pm today,” the CEO said in a tweet. A Congress delegation also met the ECI and asked it to take measures for free and fair polls in Tripura in view of an attack on party in-charge of the state Ajoy Kumar during a bike rally. A Tipra Motha Dal worker in election-bound Dhalai district of Tripura died on Thursday in an attack by a group of people on Wednesday evening. Four persons named in an FIR lodged by the family of the deceased have been arrested. The police had said the incident had nothing to do with politics and the family of the deceased had not linked the murder to politics in the FIR.