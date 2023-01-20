Tripura violence: Election Commission orders removal of 3 police officers

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Election Commission (EC) has issued orders for the immediate suspension and removal of a sub-divisional police officer and the removal of the officers-in-charge of two police stations in after political violence erupted in election-bound Tripura.

The miscreants, allegedly BJP supporters, had attacked Congress workers during a bike rally at Jirania in West Tripura district on January 18 AICC Tripura in-charge Ajoy Kumar had sustained minor injuries. The three cops failed to take “appropriate action” on time, the EC said.

The AICC had on Thursday taken up the matter with the EC and the Commission asked the Tripura chief secretary and director general of police to explain why the situation escalated despite a sufficient number of CAPF personnel deployed in the state.

READ HERE | ECI seeks report on incidents of poll-related violence from Tripura Chief Secretary, DGP

“CS & DGP were directed to ensure a level playing field for all political parties and initiate strict action against partisan officers,” the EC said in a statement on Friday.

The Commission had also directed the duo to immediately assess the threat perception to the leaders of various political parties in the state and provide security as per the threat perception without further delay.

Meanwhile, the EC deputed three Special Observers – Yogendra Tripathy, Vivek Johri and B Murali Kumar.

They have been asked to proceed to the state immediately to take stock of the situation, ensure proper deployment of CAPF, intensify enforcement measures and report to the Commission.

GUWAHATI: The Election Commission (EC) has issued orders for the immediate suspension and removal of a sub-divisional police officer and the removal of the officers-in-charge of two police stations in after political violence erupted in election-bound Tripura. The miscreants, allegedly BJP supporters, had attacked Congress workers during a bike rally at Jirania in West Tripura district on January 18 AICC Tripura in-charge Ajoy Kumar had sustained minor injuries. The three cops failed to take “appropriate action” on time, the EC said. The AICC had on Thursday taken up the matter with the EC and the Commission asked the Tripura chief secretary and director general of police to explain why the situation escalated despite a sufficient number of CAPF personnel deployed in the state. READ HERE | ECI seeks report on incidents of poll-related violence from Tripura Chief Secretary, DGP “CS & DGP were directed to ensure a level playing field for all political parties and initiate strict action against partisan officers,” the EC said in a statement on Friday. The Commission had also directed the duo to immediately assess the threat perception to the leaders of various political parties in the state and provide security as per the threat perception without further delay. Meanwhile, the EC deputed three Special Observers – Yogendra Tripathy, Vivek Johri and B Murali Kumar. They have been asked to proceed to the state immediately to take stock of the situation, ensure proper deployment of CAPF, intensify enforcement measures and report to the Commission.