Urination incident: DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh penalty on Air India 

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has slapped a fine of Rs 30 lakh on Air India and suspended the license of the commander of flight AI 102, over the incident wherein a male passenger urinated on a female co-passenger inside the passenger cabin of the New York- New Delhi flight on November 26, 2022.

The DGCA – the regulatory authority of aviation in India - has also issued show cause notices to the accountable manager of Air India, the director-in-flight services, and all the pilots and cabin crew members of that flight as to “why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.”

The step comes after the authority examined the written reply of the airline and the personnel who were responsible for the operation onboard the flight on November 26.

In view of the incident the DGCA on Friday imposed a financial penalty of Rs 30 Lakh on Air India for violation of applicable DGCA Civil Aviation requirements.

The aviation regulatory authority also suspended the license of the pilot-in-command of flight AI 102 for a period of 3 months for failing to discharge his duties as per Rule 141 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937 and applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements, sources in the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

Also, a fine of Rs 3 Lakh has been imposed on the director-in-flight services of Air India for failing to discharge her duties as per applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements.

