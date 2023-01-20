Home Nation

Woman gives birth to twin girls in MP, distraught husband dies by suicide

Friends of the family said Patle, after his wife gave birth to twin girls, walked out of the hospital claiming he needed to buy some medicines and then took the extreme step.

Published: 20th January 2023 06:47 PM

Stop-Suicide-1_(1)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

BHOPAL: A man allegedly ended his life due to distress at his wife giving birth to twin girls, which took the total number of daughters in his home to four, police in Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening and the deceased, identified as Vasudev Patle, was a well-off marble trader owning 15-20 acres of land, Inspector Kamal Singh Gehlot of Balaghat police station said.

"He jumped off a bridge into the Wainganga river at 6;30pm and his body was found on Thursday morning. Patle was apparently distraught after his wife gave birth to twin girls in the district hospital," he said.

Friends of the family said Patle, after his wife gave birth to twin girls, walked out of the hospital claiming he needed to buy some medicines and then took the extreme step.

"Patle is the only son among four siblings. He has four daughters, including the newborn twins. The elder ones are aged six and four," one of them said.

Meanwhile, Balaghat public relations department official Anil Patle said the district has a healthy sex ratio, with 1022 females for 1000 males.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

