Wrestlers meet Thakur as countdown begins for WFI chief

NEW DELHI: In a late-night drama, top wrestlers met sports minister Anurag Thakur over dinner at his residence on Thursday. Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, and World Championships medallists Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik were among the wrestlers who went to meet the minister. It is understood that the ministry wants to give the protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh a logical ending before the third day. The wrestlers have been demanding not just the WFI chief's removal but disbanding of the federation and its affiliated state units.

Though there were reports that the WFI chief had been asked to step down, but until late on Thursday there was no official confirmation. The day too witnessed its share of drama. Passion was running high as more wrestlers joined the protest. 'Jai Mata Di' chants could be heard every now and then. Top wrestlers of the country were joined by other illustrious teammates Deepak Punia, Ravi Dahiya, and even coaches Mahavir Singh Phogat and Satpal Singh. Junior wrestlers, youth-level wrestlers, former wrestlers, officials from state federations were present to show solidarity. The excitement was palpable. There were signs of anxiety as well, especially when Vinesh, Bajrang, Sakshi and her husband Satyawart Kadian returned from their meeting with the government.

Multiple Commonwealth Games medallist Babita Phogat, who is also a BJP member, has been sent by the government for mediation and discussions took place between the stakeholders. However, the meeting between sports secretary Sujata Chaturvedi, Director General SAI Sandip Pradhan and joint secretary (sports) Kunal did not go as per the wrestlers' liking.

They seem somewhat disappointed with the outcome of the meeting, in which they were asked to end their protest and the ministry has given assurance to address their grievances. However, the wrestlers were not satisfied and have threatened that if no action is taken against Brij Bhushan, then they will even file an FIR. Vinesh, who had spoken about wrestlers facing sexual exploitation on Wednesday, said if need be they are willing to file multiple FIRs against the WFI president. "We have more wrestlers now who have said they too faced such an ordeal," said Vinesh. Bajrang even said that they did not want the WFI chief's resignation alone. He said they wanted his removal and the WFI disbanded.

"I have been associated with the sport for a long time. I watched the news on Wednesday and if the accusations are true, it is totally wrong. I came here to show my support. I'm not saying he's guilty or something but until these allegations are there, the matter has to be properly investigated," a former coach said.

