Home Nation

Bring back separate railway budget: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

“There used to be a lot of discussions on the railway budget across the country. I am not aware why the system of presentation of the railway budget was discontinued,” he said.

Published: 21st January 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  Ahead of the commencement of the Parliament’s budget session, former railway minister and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Friday asked Narendra Modi government to separate railway budget from the general budget During his ongoing ‘Samadhan Yatra’, Nitish told mediapersons in his native Nalanda district that the old system of presentation of the railway budget in the Parliament should be restored.
“There used to be a lot of discussions on the railway budget across the country. I am not aware why the system of presentation of the railway budget was discontinued,” he said.

The Parliament’s budget session is scheduled to start from January 31. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the general budget in Lok Sabha on February 1. Nitish said that large number of people were given jobs when he was the railway minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar railway budget
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp