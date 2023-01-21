Bring back separate railway budget: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Ahead of the commencement of the Parliament’s budget session, former railway minister and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Friday asked Narendra Modi government to separate railway budget from the general budget During his ongoing ‘Samadhan Yatra’, Nitish told mediapersons in his native Nalanda district that the old system of presentation of the railway budget in the Parliament should be restored.

“There used to be a lot of discussions on the railway budget across the country. I am not aware why the system of presentation of the railway budget was discontinued,” he said.

The Parliament’s budget session is scheduled to start from January 31. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the general budget in Lok Sabha on February 1. Nitish said that large number of people were given jobs when he was the railway minister.

