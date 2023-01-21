Budget session 2023: President's address to be in old parliament building

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Putting an end to all speculations, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla late on Friday evening said that President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sittings of both Houses during the Budget Session in the existing Parliament as the new building is still under construction.

Earlier, it was speculated that the Budget Sessions would begin in the new Parliament. "The new Parliament building is still under construction. During budget session, the hon'ble President will address members of two Houses in the existing Parliament house building," the LS speaker said in a tweet.

The Budget Session is scheduled to commence from January 31 till April 6 with a usual recess in between the sessions. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithamraman will present the annual general budget on February 1, a day after President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint sittings of both Houses as per a long coming Parliamentary tradition.

The Budget Session is also likely to be stormy with Opposition parties taking on the Modi government on many fronts including inflation, Indo-China relationship, unemployment and other issues in view of upcoming polls in many states and the LS in 2024.

This would be the last budget before the 2024 LS.

During the first part of the Budget Session, the two Houses have a detailed discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address followed by a discussion on the Union Budget.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, the Finance Minister will reply to the debate on the union budget.

During the second part of the Budget Session, the major focus is on the discussion on the demands for grants for various ministries apart from the government's legislative agenda. The Union Budget, a money bill, is passed during this part of the session.

The work on the new Parliament building is being carried out as part of the Central Vista development. Those involved in the construction of the Parliament are confident that the second part of the Budget Session can be conducted in the new Parliament building

