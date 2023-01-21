Editors Guild, experts alarmed over tweak in IT rules

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Editors Guild has expressed concerns over the proposed amendments to IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which authorise the Press Information Bureau’s fact-check unit to declare a news report or content fake.

According to the draft of IT rules, social media platforms and other online intermediaries will need to remove the content if marked ‘fake’. A press statement issued by the EGI stated that it is deeply concerned by the amendment giving authority to PIB to determine the veracity of news reports. The Guild feels this is akin to censorship.

“The determination of fake news cannot be in the hands of the government alone and it will result in the censorship of the press,” said a statement issued by Editors Guild president Seema Mustafa.

Experts have also flagged the amendment. DigiPub, a consortium of digital news outlets, said in a statement the proposed amendments to IT Rules can potentially become an ‘institutional mechanism to muzzle the press’.

The ministry had initiated public consultation on amendments proposed to the rules in relation to online gaming, the last date for which was January 17. However, it has now been extended to January 25.

Internet Freedom Foundation said the IT Rules, 2021 significantly increased government control.

NEW DELHI: Editors Guild has expressed concerns over the proposed amendments to IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which authorise the Press Information Bureau’s fact-check unit to declare a news report or content fake. According to the draft of IT rules, social media platforms and other online intermediaries will need to remove the content if marked ‘fake’. A press statement issued by the EGI stated that it is deeply concerned by the amendment giving authority to PIB to determine the veracity of news reports. The Guild feels this is akin to censorship. “The determination of fake news cannot be in the hands of the government alone and it will result in the censorship of the press,” said a statement issued by Editors Guild president Seema Mustafa. Experts have also flagged the amendment. DigiPub, a consortium of digital news outlets, said in a statement the proposed amendments to IT Rules can potentially become an ‘institutional mechanism to muzzle the press’. The ministry had initiated public consultation on amendments proposed to the rules in relation to online gaming, the last date for which was January 17. However, it has now been extended to January 25. Internet Freedom Foundation said the IT Rules, 2021 significantly increased government control.