Guwahati Diary: Assam CM’s day out in state zoo; feeds macaws

Taking time off from his hectic schedule, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma spent the morning of Magh Bihu at the Guwahati Zoo.

Published: 21st January 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

Singer faces ire over Kamatapur remarks
Singer Zubeen Garg faced a backlash over his comments on Centre’s move to create ‘Kamatapur’ state. While performing at a function in Goalpara recently, Garg had said, “I heard Assam will be divided again. This divide and rule policy of whoever it is Congress or BJP...They are set to divide Assam. You were born in Assam but you will now need a voter card of Kamatap-ur state. I urge the Modi government to not divide Assam again.” Koch-Rajbongshi organisations threatened to boycott him and said that the Zubeen would not be invited to the first “Kamatapur Festival” to be next month.

Two officers face action for ‘ruckus’ during safari
An inquiry has been ordered against two senior bureaucrats for allegedly creating a ruckus inside the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary on the outskirts of Guwahati. During a jeep safari, the duo, who arrived in a group of 12-14 people, allegedly smoked cigarettes with one sitting on the bonnet of a vehicle and abused the driver when the latter protested the officer’s actions. Drinking alcohol, smoking and alighting from vehicle during safari are prohibited in national parks and wildlife sanctuaries. The inquiry was ordered after the Jeep Safari Owners’ Association of the sanctuary had lodged a written complaint.

CM’s day out in state zoo; feeds macaws
Taking time off from his hectic schedule, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma spent the morning of Magh Bihu at the Guwahati Zoo. He drove through it and fed macaws. “Had a refreshing feeling as I visited the @assamzoo, having glimpses of the animals & birds from close proximity. It was an amazing feeling to feed the cute macaws!” he tweeted. He enquired about the various ongoing works in the zoo and asked officials to give it a facelift while maintaining harmony with the flora and fauna. He also asked them to build a park at a site not used by the animals. Sarma said the state would transform the zoo into one of the most attractive tourist destinations of the region. 

Prasanta mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati
prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

