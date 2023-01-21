IAF to conduct combat drills in Eastern Sector amid increased Chinese deployment along LAC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force will carry out a mega exercise covering the Northeastern region early next month to check its combat readiness, amid the increased deployment of Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh.

This exercise, as per sources, will involve the activation of all major airbases in the eastern command.

Eastern Air Command will be conducting its annual Command-level exercise during the first week of February 2023. This exercise, named 'Poorvi Akash', is being conducted after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"The exercise will involve the activation of the Command’s fighter, helicopter and transport assets towards a routine practice of aerial drills, including joint exercises," IAF added

The IAF is conducting a second such exercise after the Indian Army and China's PLA troops were engaged in a clash along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Yangtse in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

The Chinese PLA troops had clashed with the Indian Army soldiers in the Eastern Sector while tensions continue in Eastern Ladakh where more than 50,000 troops along with their arms and equipment continue to remain deployed close to the LAC

Last time, the exercise was conducted for two days. Air bases in Assam's Tezpur, Chabua, Jorhat and West Bengal's Hashimara were activated in the exercise. Fighter jets like Rafale and Sukhoi-30MKI also participated last time. The most modern multi-role combat Rafale Fighters are also based in Eastern Sector at Hashimara Airbase.

The 3,488 km long LAC is divided into three sectors including the Arunachal and Sikkim in Eastern Sector, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh in Middle Sector and Ladakh in the Western Sector.

