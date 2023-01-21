Joshimath sinking: Will follow experts' opinion on crisis, says U'khand govt

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In view of adverse weather conditions amid heavy snowfall in Joshimath and surrounding hills, the district administration had stopped the demolition of buildings affected by the land sinking disaster.

At the same time, the government has clearly stated that it will "follow the report of experts and scientists on how to revive Joshimath after overcoming the land submergence disaster."

Heavy snowfall on Friday disrupted relief work in Joshimath and adjoining areas. Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said, "The demolition of dangerous buildings has also been stopped due to adverse weather conditions."

Joshimath faces an existential crisis after several houses and infrastructures continue to suffer large-scale damage induced by the ongoing land subsidence. The town's future will depend on the studies conducted by experts and scientists.

"There are eight teams involved in finding out the cause of land submergence including teams from the geological Survey of India, IIT Roorkee, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, and CBRI for Prefabricated Huts. IIRS will Provide satellite images of land Movement. Geophysics Research Institute, NRI Hyderabad, NIH National Institute of Hydrology will examine the water seepage," Khurana added.

Chief Secretary Dr S S Sandhu said, "Teams from eight different central institutions are conducting studies at Joshimath. There is also a possibility of contradiction in their report. Therefore, no conclusion can be reached on the basis of the report of any one institution."

"All the institutions have been asked to submit their report to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as soon as the investigation is completed," he added.

The matter was discussed in depth at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the state secretariat on Thursday. After studying these reports, the National Disaster Management Authority will prepare a report and submit it to the state government which will prepare a plan for the future rejuvenation of Joshimath.

"The situation has changed, we have to think in a new way", Chief Minister Dhami said, adding that tenders were issued to create a DPR for the drainage system in Joshimath. "But now we have to think in a new way because there is a difference between then and now. Now all the tasks will have to be executed fresh."

