Kashmiri Pandit staff to get transit accommodation in 936 flats in Srinagar

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Lt Governor administration is constructing a transit accommodation of 936 flats for the Pandit employees in the outskirts of Srinagar.

“We are working in a sensitive manner to resolve issues of PM package Pandit employees and Jammu-based employees. The government is in contact with them and their genuine problems have reached the solutions,” Sinha said after laying foundation stone of transit accommodation at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar.

“The maximum number of PM package Pandit employees are based in Srinagar and with this, their housing problem will be solved,” Sinha said. The transit accommodation for the Pandit employees is also coming up in Baramulla and Bandipora in north Kashmir and about 1,200 flats would be completed by December.

About 5,000 PM package Pandit employees have been on strike since May 12 last year, when a Pandit employee Rahul Bhat was shot dead by militants inside Tehsildar’s office in central Kashmir. The striking Pandit employees are demanding relocation to Jammu.

SRINAGAR: The Lt Governor administration is constructing a transit accommodation of 936 flats for the Pandit employees in the outskirts of Srinagar. “We are working in a sensitive manner to resolve issues of PM package Pandit employees and Jammu-based employees. The government is in contact with them and their genuine problems have reached the solutions,” Sinha said after laying foundation stone of transit accommodation at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar. “The maximum number of PM package Pandit employees are based in Srinagar and with this, their housing problem will be solved,” Sinha said. The transit accommodation for the Pandit employees is also coming up in Baramulla and Bandipora in north Kashmir and about 1,200 flats would be completed by December. About 5,000 PM package Pandit employees have been on strike since May 12 last year, when a Pandit employee Rahul Bhat was shot dead by militants inside Tehsildar’s office in central Kashmir. The striking Pandit employees are demanding relocation to Jammu.