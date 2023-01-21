Home Nation

Maliwal's molestation allegations conspiracy to defame Delhi: Lekhi

BJP leaders are of the view that Maliwal, appointed by the AAP government, staged the incident to target Delhi Police, which comes under the Centre.

Published: 21st January 2023 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 12:48 PM

Meenakshi Lekhi

Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi has joined several other BJP leaders in slamming the AAP over DCW chief Swati Maliwal's molestation claims, alleging it was part of a conspiracy hatched by Delhi's ruling party to defame the national capital.

Hitting out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lekhi asked how far he would go defame and destroy Delhi.

The man the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson has accused of molesting her is an AAP member, Lekhi said and claimed that the allegations were part of a plan to defame Delhi.

BJP leaders are of the view that Maliwal, appointed by the AAP government, staged the incident to target Delhi Police, which comes under the Centre.

Maliwal had alleged that she was molested by a drunk man while on an inspection at night and dragged for 10-15 metres by his car outside AIIMS with her hand stuck in the vehicle's window.

The accused, a 47-year-old man, has been arrested.

BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari, Shazia Ilmi and its Delhi unit Working President Virendra Sachdeva had earlier attacked the AAP over the accused's alleged association with the party.

