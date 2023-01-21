Ministry of Information and Broadcasting blocks access to BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos, which published the first episode of the BBC Documentary “India: The Modi Question”. The orders were also issued to Twitter for blocking over 50 tweets containing links to YouTube videos. According to Government sources, the directions were issued by the Secretary of Information and Broadcasting ministry on Friday using the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021. "Both YouTube and Twitter have complied with the directions," sources confirmed. The ministry of external affairs had earlier termed the documentary produced by British Broadcasting Corporation--United Kingdome's (UK’s) public broadcaster, as a 'propaganda piece' that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset. "Let me just make it very clear that we think this is a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias, the lack of objectivity, and frankly a continuing colonial mindset, are blatantly visible," External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi had said on Thursday while responding to questions on the documentary. - PTI WATCH | While it was not made available in India by BBC in India, some YouTube channels appear to have uploaded it to promote an anti-India agenda, added sources. YouTube has also been instructed to block the video if it is again uploaded on its platform. Sources said that senior officials of multiple ministries--external affairs, home affairs and information & broadcasting-- examined the documentary and found it to be an attempt to cast aspersions on the authority and credibility of the Supreme Court of India. It sows divisions among various Indian communities, and makes unsubstantiated allegations regarding actions of foreign Governments in India, sources said. ALSO READ | UK PM Rishi Sunak defends PM Modi over controversial BBC series "The documentary was accordingly found to be undermining the sovereignty and integrity of India, and has the potential to adversely impact India's friendly relations with foreign States as also public order within the country," said sources privy to the matter.